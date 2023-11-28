Mizuho Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $87.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,072. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.