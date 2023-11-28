MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJ Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

