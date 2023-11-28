Mobileye Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,165 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 3,470 put options.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 596,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.93. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.