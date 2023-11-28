Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,034,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after acquiring an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.00. 17,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,510. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.56 and its 200-day moving average is $316.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

