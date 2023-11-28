Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP.A remained flat at $64.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $97.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP.A

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.