Molson Coors Beverage (TAP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP.A remained flat at $64.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $97.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

