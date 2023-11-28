Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 3.7%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.20. 23,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 210,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $938.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.