Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.54

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.54 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.71.

Moog Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

