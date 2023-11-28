Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.54

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.54 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.71.
Moog Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.
Moog Announces Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Featured Stories
