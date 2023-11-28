Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Holdings Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 2,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,817. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

