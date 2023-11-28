MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande Sells 2,690 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristen Actis-Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 449,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,458. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

