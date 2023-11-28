MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4.5%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 105,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,222,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.