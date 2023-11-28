MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4.5%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 105,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,222,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at $507,383.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada purchased 274,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

