MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4.5%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 105,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,222,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
MSP Recovery Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.