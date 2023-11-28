MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4.5%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 105,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,222,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

In other MSP Recovery news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 467,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

