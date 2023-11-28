Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 52-Week High at $391.20

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €391.20 ($429.89) and last traded at €390.10 ($428.68), with a volume of 155309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €390.10 ($428.68).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €376.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €354.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

