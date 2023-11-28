Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 939. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

