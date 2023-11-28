Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 345,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

