Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.92. 234,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 577,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.