MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Position Lifted by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Natixis bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 6.7 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.76 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

