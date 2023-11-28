Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.38. 915,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,184,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 250.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at $930,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 36.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,122,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

