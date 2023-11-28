NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

