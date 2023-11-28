National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 14,903 shares.The stock last traded at $478.70 and had previously closed at $480.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

