Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Up 0.2%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 40,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 70,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $536,000.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

