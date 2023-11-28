Natixis Acquires 35,965 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

