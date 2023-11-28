Natixis Has $30.67 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Natixis raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,836 shares of company stock worth $3,631,260. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Z stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 1,141,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

