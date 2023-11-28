Natixis Has $33.23 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $246.32. 220,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,797. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.86. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.