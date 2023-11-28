Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 881,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

