Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 3,444 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,070. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

