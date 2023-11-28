Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 52,080 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $39,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. 1,334,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.