Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 163,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. 576,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,947. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

