Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,205 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $224.51. 2,894,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $392,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 681,915 shares of company stock worth $144,159,852. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.