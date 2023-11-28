Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $620.30. 1,000,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,994. The company has a market cap of $282.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $625.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

