Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %

IQV traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 616,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,370. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.