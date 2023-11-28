Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

Allstate stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. 286,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

