Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.34 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

