Natixis Investment Managers International Has $22.14 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,865 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Chemed comprises approximately 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International's holdings in Chemed were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chemed by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 35.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 194.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,013. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $543.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.74.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

