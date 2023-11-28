Natixis Investment Managers International Has $4 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 460,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

