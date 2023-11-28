Natixis Investment Managers International Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $152.91. 220,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.