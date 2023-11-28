Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $1.38 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $22.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,590.94. 55,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,571.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,519.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

