Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 1.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.81% of Cogent Communications worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,263. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 149,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

