Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.61. 55,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

