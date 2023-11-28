Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,000. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 14,265,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,754,314. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

