Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. 376,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,679. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

