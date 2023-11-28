Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 3,055 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 114,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 318,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,938,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,473. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.