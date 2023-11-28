Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 475 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 461,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.