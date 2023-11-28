Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 65 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.27. 103,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,022. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.