Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 8,900 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 6,435,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

