Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 9,950 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. 740,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.