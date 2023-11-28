Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

OTIS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 615,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,350. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

