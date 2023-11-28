Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $45,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.85. 604,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,229. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.65 and its 200 day moving average is $256.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.