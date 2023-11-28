Natixis Invests $59.85 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,850,000. Natixis owned about 0.70% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 245,761 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 909,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

