Natixis Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $934.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $883.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $514.83 and a 1-year high of $999.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

